One America News anchor Alison Steinberg thinks it's hilarious that Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci came down with Covid. But she thinks it's "unfortunate that he didn't die."

One America News anchor Alison Steinberg gleefully ranting when Dr. Fauci got COVID. pic.twitter.com/VBYoGi6xrU — PatriotTakes πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@patriottakes) July 13, 2022

Last month, Steinberg was throwing a fit over a Pride flag in Huntington Beach, California.

And in September, Resist Programming reported that Steinberg "tagged California Governor Gavin Newsome and posted a threatening 'noose him; message to her Instagram":