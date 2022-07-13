Passengers quickly evacuated a United plane in Denver when it caught on fire (video)

Panicked passengers aboard a United Airlines plane were able to evacuate the aircraft — some using slides — in less than two minutes after smoke and fire were detected. The plane, from Kansas City, Missouri, had just landed in Denver, Colorado when the fire broke out, possibly from overheated brakes, according to CNN.

Passenger Adrian Hartwell caught some shaky footage of the scene as a flight attendant repeatedly instructed passengers to "Leave your bags!" and "Come this way!" Fortunately nobody was injured, and firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.