Squid Game is the first non-English series nominated for an Emmy

The television landscape has evolved more in the last decade than it has in the medium's entire history. Series created for streaming services like House of Cards and The Boys have raised the bar for the caliber of storytelling in television. Since the advent of streaming services, networks have become more experimental in the content and execution they allow on television. Shows like Law and Order, while still regarded as a premium drama by millions, seem antiquated in their formulaic, episodic approach in a world where meticulously crafted series like Ozark and Better Call Saul exist.

Aside from riskier content, the type of shows streaming services will produce has changed too. Netflix's Squid Game is the perfect example. Five years ago, it would be unfathomable for a Korean drama to garner an Emmy nomination for Oustanding Drama Series, but in 2022, it's not so farfetched. Yesterday, the Emmy nominations for 2022 were announced, and Squid Game became the first non-English show to earn a nod in the category of Outstanding Drama Series. Only time will tell if the show will continue to make history by winning the award.