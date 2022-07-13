This Spotify playlist is also a fantastic recipe for Kimchi Fried Rice

I've seen song-name based Spotify playlists, but this is next level.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
Medium onion
One cup Kimchi
One-half cup spam
Two cups cooked rice
Two teaspoon soy sauce
One teaspoon sesame oil
Vegetable oil
2 eggs
Salt to taste
Instructions:
Sauté
Melt butter
Medium heat
ADD Onions
ADD Kimchi
SPAM in a can
Cook
until dry
Just add rice
Break up rice
Stir it up
ADD Soy Sauce
Sesame oil
Kimchi juice
COOK eggs over easy
TOP OFF with sesame seeds
Image: Public Domain via Pixabay