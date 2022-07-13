This Spotify playlist is also a fantastic recipe for Kimchi Fried Rice

Thom Dunn

I've seen song-name based Spotify playlists, but this is next level.

Ingredients:
3 tablespoons unsalted butter

Medium onion

One cup Kimchi

One-half cup spam

Two cups cooked rice

Two teaspoon soy sauce

One teaspoon sesame oil

Vegetable oil

2 eggs

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Sauté

Melt butter

Medium heat

ADD Onions

ADD Kimchi

SPAM in a can

Cook

until dry

Just add rice

Break up rice

Stir it up

ADD Soy Sauce

Sesame oil

Kimchi juice

COOK eggs over easy

TOP OFF with sesame seeds

Image: Public Domain via Pixabay