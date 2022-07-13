Today is National French Fry Day and these are the most expensive fries you could eat

Today is National French Fry Day and NYC eatery Serendipty3 is marking the occasion by bringing back their $200 plate of Crème de la Crème Pommes Frites. You must request the fries 24 hours in advance.

From UPI :

The fries feature ingredients including Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar, cage-free goose fat from France, Guerande Truffle Salt, truffle oil, Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese, shaved black summer truffles from Italy, truffle butter, organic A2 A2 100% grass fed cream from Jersey Cows, Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette and a topping of 23-karat edible gold dust.

The fries are served on a Baccarat crystal plate with a side of Mornay sauce. I hope they also offer ketchup.