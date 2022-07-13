Video: Rick Astley shops for records by Foo Fighters, Bauhaus, Genesis, and Frank Sinatra

David Pescovitz

Watch Rick Astley (c'mon, click!) go shopping at the mighty Amoeba Hollywood record store. When Astley grabs a Foo Fighters LP, he mentions the time he joined them on stage to play his "oldest, biggest song" (video of that performance below). Here are his respectable and eclectic selections:

Japan – Quiet Life (LP)
Crowded House – Time On Earth (LP)
Tori Amos – Under The Pink (LP)
AC/DC – Highway To Hell (LP)
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi's Dead: The Bela Session (LP)
Genesis – Selling England By The Pound (LP)
Frank Sinatra – The Singles Collection: The Best Of The Capitol Singles (LP)
Foo Fighters – Concrete And Gold (LP)
Biffy Clyro – Only Revolutions (CD)