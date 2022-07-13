Video: Rick Astley shops for records by Foo Fighters, Bauhaus, Genesis, and Frank Sinatra

Watch Rick Astley (c'mon, click!) go shopping at the mighty Amoeba Hollywood record store. When Astley grabs a Foo Fighters LP, he mentions the time he joined them on stage to play his "oldest, biggest song" (video of that performance below). Here are his respectable and eclectic selections:
Japan – Quiet Life (LP)
Crowded House – Time On Earth (LP)
Tori Amos – Under The Pink (LP)
AC/DC – Highway To Hell (LP)
Bauhaus – Bela Lugosi's Dead: The Bela Session (LP)
Genesis – Selling England By The Pound (LP)
Frank Sinatra – The Singles Collection: The Best Of The Capitol Singles (LP)
Foo Fighters – Concrete And Gold (LP)
Biffy Clyro – Only Revolutions (CD)