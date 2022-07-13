"Wage Wars, Get Rich, Die Handsome," is the newest banger from the Mountain Goats

The Mountain Goat's upcoming album, Bleed Out, is loosely themed around classic action movies, with each song designed as its own little up-tempo action movie banger. Lead singer John Darnielle described it as, "Plots, characters, heists, hostages, questionable capers, getaway cars, all that stuff. Gas pedal glued to the floor." And that vibe is pretty perfectly captured in the band's new single, "Wage Wars Get Rich Die Handsome," an absolute punk rock banger of a song. Just listening to this gets me pumped up for a bloody, violent heist (assuming I'm the protagonist, and I succeed).

The full album of Bleed Out is released on August 29, 2022.