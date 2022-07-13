Watch: Brave dog scares bear off porch by barking in its face

A 13-year-old New Hampshire dog told a bear to get the hell off his property with the most impressive commanding barks (video below). Unintentionally blocking the exit, the dog stood his ground as he growled and barked right in the bear's face, growing impatient with the trapped bear. Fortunately for both, the dog finally gives the creature a chance to escape, which it slowly but certainly does. Once the coast is clear, his human opens the front door to give "Thor" much-deserved praise, telling him what a good boy he is.

Via UPI

