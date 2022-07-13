Your path to an IT career just became a lot more affordable

by: Andrea Sanchez

Since IT is basically all around us and technology is involved in all aspects of our lives, it's no surprise the IT industry is growing immensely and employers are on the lookout for talent. Not to mention, a career in IT can definitely help pay the bills with a high average salary and annual salary raises. So, if you're looking to break into the industry or seeking a promotion, you must invest in certifications to help you stand out from the rest of the crowd.

The good news is, there's a perfect opportunity to get there by having access to the 2022 CompTIA, AWS, and Cisco Certification Paths Bundle. This bundle has everything you need and more with 13 comprehensive courses that contain 30 hours of content and CramWise™ practice exams for certifications across different sectors of IT. You'll be in good hands learning from CramWise™ because it's "a privately held company specializing in providing robust examination preparation materials used by individuals around the world."

This bundle includes various cyber-security courses with certifications in CompTIA A+ Core 1, CompTIA A+ Core 2, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Linux+, CompTIA CSA+, CompTIA PenTest+, and CompTIA Dat, making you an expert on all things network security.

On top of that, you'll cover topics on cloud computing with AWS Solutions Architect, AWS SysOps Administrator, AWS Developer Associate, and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner. Lastly, you'll learn about IT networking with the CISCO CCNA entry-level certification and gain the skill sets to connect among professionals as a beginner.

Best of all, with the Deals Day promotion, you'll be able to save over $400 and get all these relevant certifications for the amazing price of only $24.99. A chance you shouldn't take for granted as these certification courses are typically worth $449 and there's no coupon necessary to score this major discount.

Don't settle for average, become above average in your career as an IT professional with the 2022 CompTIA, AWS, and Cisco Certification Paths Bundle for $24.99 — only running through July 14th.

Prices subject to change.