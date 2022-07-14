A (graphic) peek into what an autopsy looks like

Warning: the following video contains graphic footage of a real autopsy, so please watch with care. In "What An Autopsy Really Looks Like," Thomas sits in on the process of an autopsy performed by a private Forensic Pathologist. I've never seen any real footage of a body getting taken apart before, and It's pretty surreal to watch. If you're curious to hear professionals explain what happens to our bodies when we die, accompanied by up-close visuals, then you'll likely find this video to be fascinating.