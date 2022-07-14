Another roadside attraction: the Painted Propane Tanks of Sonoita, Arizona

Right off Highway 83 in Sonoita, Arizona — just about 25 miles from the Mexican border — is a delightfully weird little roadside attraction called the "Painted Propane Tanks." James Cech, in a reader's contribution to RoadsideAmerica.com, describes the tanks like this:

Different-shaped propane tanks have been painted to resemble things other than propane tanks: a locomotive, a giant hot dog, a big autographed baseball (Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle, and Johnny Bench autographs on the same ball — topped by a Pittsburgh Pirates hat?), a cowboy, and watermelons with lady bugs. The colorfully painted tanks are a bright surprise in a mostly gray-green landscape.

If you're ever near Sonoita, they are definitely worth a detour. I've been a few times, and sometimes, to my delight, I've spotted new painted tanks that weren't there on my last visit. The tanks are just so ridiculously goofy, and they're fun to take pictures of and with. When you've had your fill of the tanks, head on down the highway to my favorite wineries—Dos Cabezas and Rune—and while you're at Dos Cabezas, fill your own tank with one of the best pizzas you'll ever encounter at Pronghorn Pizza.

Jennifer Sandlin

