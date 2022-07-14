Artist Andi Schmied pretended to be a billionaire to photograph the views of NYC's most expensive homes. She explains in the video that the project began as a way to photograph views of homes that are only accessible to the super-rich. Real estate agents won't show these homes to just anyone, so Schmied had to pretend to be a billionaire in order to step foot inside of these buildings. After touring the first home and pretending to be a billionaire named Gabriella, Schmied's false identity and her art project grew even more detailed and complex, as you'll see in the video.

Andi Schmied pretended to be a billionaire to infiltrate NYC's most exclusive and expensive homes, which only cater to the unbelievably wealthy and privileged.

Touring homes up to $85 million, she wanted to see and photograph how the 1% of the 1% lives in one of the most iconic and expensive cities in the world.

To do so, she had to transform herself from an artist into a convincing billionaire almost overnight. But while snapping 25 penthouses she discovered a world of high rise apartments sitting empty in a city facing a housing crisis.