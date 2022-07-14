Descendents disavow Oath Keepers

Jennifer Sandlin

Jason Van Tatenhove, who was a spokesperson for far-right anti-government extremist militia group the Oath Keepers from 2014-2016, testified in front of the January 6 committee on July 12. He was wearing a Descendents t-shirt while he testified, which prompted fans of the punk band, as well as the band itself, to speak out publicly against the Oath Keepers. The band tweeted: "We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology."