Gremlins director says Baby Yoda was "out-and-out copied" off Gizmo

Joe Dante, director of the Gremlins films (1984 and 1990), is convinced that Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) is a rip-off of Gizmo. (Watch clips of the two characters above and below.)

"I think the longevity of (the Gremlins films) is really key to this one character (Gizmo), who is essentially like a baby," Dante told the San Francisco Chronicle. "Which brings me, of course, to the subject of Baby Yoda, who is completely stolen and is just out-and-out copied. Shamelessly, I would think."

From CNN: