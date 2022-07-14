Ivana Trump has died at age 73

Ivana Trump — Donald Trump's first of three wives and mother to Ivanka, Don Jr., and Eric — has died at age 73 in New York today. Paramedics found her in her Upper East Side apartment after "responding to a call for cardiac arrest," according to ABC News.

From Bloomberg:

The Trumps were a power couple in New York in the 1980s before their equally public, and messy, divorce after Donald Trump met his next wife, Marla Maples. But in recent years, Ivana Trump had been on good terms with her former husband. She wrote in a 2017 book that they spoke about once a week. …

She was born Ivana Zelnickova in 1949 in the Czechoslovak city of Gottwaldov, the former city of Zlin that just had been renamed by the Communists, who took over the country in 1948. She married Trump, her second husband, in 1977.