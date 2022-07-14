Jordan Peele's shares his guide to horror movies

It's obvious why we correlate great comedy to uncanny intellect. I look at an uncontrollable burst of laughter like the brain's version of an error screen. When perfectly engineered, a good joke can override your cognitive faculties so expertly that all you can do is laugh. It takes a minute, and sometimes even days, for you to process and articulate what you specifically found funny. That's why we revere the comedy masters like Jordan Peele.

When Peele decided to transition to horror, it seemed like my brain was gearing up to experience another error screen. However, I presumed that I'd be laughing at him, as opposed to with him. We're now several movies into his filmography, and I'm still waiting for the other shoe to drop. I guess the man is just a horror expert.

In the video linked above, Peele sits down with the Wall Street Journal and presents his guide to horror. Since the release of his movie Nope is right around the corner, I thought it'd be cool to listen to the thoughts of a modern master.