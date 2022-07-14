Matt Gaetz's positive spin on lesbians being raped and losing their body autonomy is non-sense

Accused sex trafficker and US Congressperson from Florida Matt Gaetz attempted to paint a raped lesbian losing her right to choose as a net positive for the LBGTQA+ community. While entering his lesbian rape fantasy on record, Gaetz explained that this creates opportunities for adoption.
As an adoptive parent, I prefer no one be raped.
He continued, "We know that as a consequence of census data. Is there any data you're able to reference that it would be more likely for a lesbian woman to have an unwanted pregnancy as a consequence of rape than the formation of a family through same-sex couples adopting?"
Gaetz said, "I believe families are defined by love more than blood, and I worry that if the LGBT community, if the advocacy organizations for same-sex couples, somehow reorient to be a pro-abortion enterprise, that could actually result in fewer same-sex couples having access to the family formation that gives them fulfilled lives. are you concerned about that?"