This young boy's powerful performance of Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" in Shreveport, La., is so magnificent, it might have you reaching for the tissue box. Needless to say, the 5th grader, Jordan Hollins, who sang the song at his local talent show last May, won first place, according to Yahoo!

Here are TikTok videos of both an edited down clip and the entire song:

Front page thumbnail image: tanitost / shutterstock.com