Watch: Thom Yorke's solo version of Radiohead's "Bloom" to commemorate Shark Week

Shark Week is Discovery Channel's week of shark-related programming but it's also an opportunity for Greenpeace to spark conversation about ocean conservation. To support Greenpeace's efforts, Thom Yorke contributed a live solo recording of Radiohead's "Bloom" as the soundtrack to the above video, titled "The Lonely Shark."

"In the last 50 years the global shark population has plummeted by 70%. Sharks are being wiped out by overfishing for profit," states Greenpeace. "But our oceans can recover if we protect them."