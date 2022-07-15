Bayonetta's back and ready for action

It's a fine line to possess both style and substance. Typically, you have one or the other in the video game world. Either you go overboard with "cool" and create a slick but vapid experience that stimulates the senses and little else. Or, on the other side of the spectrum, you focus on functionality first and put style on the backburner.

Take the world of fighting games, for example. Mortal Kombat is a cool game with gameplay that members of the fighting game community frequently bash. Whereas Virtua Fighter is lauded for its ingeniously deep system, but generic characters and world-building. Very few games get to find that brilliant middle ground like Tekken or Street Fighter.

In the 3D hack and slash world, the Bayonetta series has copious amounts of style and substance to spare. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the long-awaited Bayonetta 3.