Infographic of the world's $104 trillion economy

Fascinating at-a-glance look at the $104 trillion global economy, divvied up into slices of geographical pie. I wasn't surprised that the United States has the biggest economy, at $25.3 trillion, and that China is close behind with $19.9 trillion (and is expected to surpass the United States by 2030).
Things that surprised me:
- How small Russia's economy ($1.8 trillion) is in comparison with the U.S. and China.
- Japan, at $4.9 trillion, has the third largest GDP. That's more than Germany at $4.3 trillion, or the UK at $3.4 trillion.
- Iran's GDP is $1.7 trillion, which is more than I would expect for a country that has so many sanctions imposed on it.
- I expected Canada's GDP to be more than $2.2 trillion.