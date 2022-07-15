Leak reveals corporate donors at anti-abortion GOP event: Tik Tok, Comcast, 3M, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch, Juul, Koch Industries, Lowe's and Walmart

Good to know. CNBC:
Nearly 20 corporations and trade groups are said to have RSVP'd to attend the three-day retreat, including lobbyists and executives from CNBC's corporate parent Comcast, Match Group, General Motors, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch, Juul Labs, Koch Industries, Lowe's and Walmart, according to a list of expected attendees obtained by CNBC. … The retreat is to take place as the group seeks more donations to fend off legal attacks from Democrats seeking to protect abortion rights. A June 24 fundraising email said "every donation will help the Republican Attorneys General combat the Democrats' pro-abortion agenda and stand tall for life."
10 year-olds, dude.