Montana rejects new public library logo over concerns it resembles a Pride flag

The Montana State Library Commission voted 4-3 to reject the proposed new logo above because some of the members think it resembles a Pride flag. The commission paid $130,000 (of non-taxpayer money) to ad agency Hoffman York to design the logo. From the Associated Press:

Commissioner Tammy Hall argued at a June meeting that approving the logo would set up an unnecessary political battle as the library seeks state funding from a Republican-controlled legislature next year. She suggested the logo be toned down to shades of blue, black and gray.

The rejected logo is predominately blue and features four triangles — reddish orange, yellow, green and light blue — that symbolize information being trumpeted outward.

"I think there are two things you can say today to set off a firestorm in the area of information," Hall said. "One is rainbow and one is misinformation. Those are very political, explosive weapons."[…]

Kevin Hamm, president of Montana Pride, said the opposition to the logo is not really a topic of discussion in the LGBTQ community, but he took offense to the premise of the concerns.

"If you're going to have a problem with a logo and the first thing that you think is 'Oh, it's got bright colors and that's a little too queer for me,' you're a bigot and you have issues," Hamm said. "Don't throw my community under the bus just because all of a sudden rainbows make you think everything's gay."