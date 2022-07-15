Secret Service deleted texts from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, says investigator

The perpetually scandal-plagued U.S. Secret Service deleted text messages on January 5 and 6, says Joseph V. Cuffari, head of the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General. Cuffari says he requested the text messages as part of an investigation into the Secret Service's highly suspicious behavior during the Capitol Insurrection of January 6.

"The Department notified us that many U.S. Secret Service (USSS) text messages, from January 5 and 6, 2021 were erased as part of a device-replacement program," Cuffari reported.

In addition to a reputation for fostering a culture of drunkenness, violence, and recklessness, the U.S. Secret Service is also well-known for deleting records and refusing to comply with investigators.

From The Washington Post: