As you scan your eyes over this grid, black dots seem to appear in the periphery of your focus. But they disappear and are replaced by white dots when you look directly at them. Why does it do this? Scientific theories abound, but the real answer is no one knows.
The bizarre "scintillating grid illusion"
Does your perception of this optical illusion tell you something about your personality?
Above is "Windy day. Claude Monet," a 2012 painting by Ukrainian artist Oleg Shupliak. An "ambiguous image" optical illusion, there are four distinct images within the painting. According to Indy100, the image you see first reflects your personality: If you spotted the older gentleman's face first, your most charming personality trait is the insight that… READ THE REST
Optical illusion delivers incredible depth without having to cross your eyes and get a headache
Cognitive scientist/psychologist Tom Stafford created this powerful example of chromostereopsis, a fantastic optical illusion where depth is delivered just by using two colors at opposite ends of the light spectrum. From Mind Hacks: There are big individual differences in perception of the effect. This isn't just in terms of strength, although obviously I'm one of… READ THE REST
The Phantom Queen is an awesome optical illusion
Watch this video but get ready to hit pause at the 11-second mark, so the secret isn't revealed before you savor the apparent magic of a chessboard queen that appears only in a mirror reflection of a chessboard. What's more, the queen seems to move of its own volition. How is it done? Press play,… READ THE REST
