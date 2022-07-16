DOJ requests J6 criminal Guy Reffitt be sentenced to 15 years in prison

When Trump told the J6 rioters "we love you, you're very special," perhaps the most lovable and special rioter in the eyes of the orange-tinted fascist was Guy Reffitt. A leader of the Three Percenters (a violent extremist movement), Reffit wore a camera on his helmet during while leading rioters in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. Reffitt attacked police officers and broke into the Capitol armed with a pistol, declaring his intent to capture Nancy Pelosi and Mitch O'Connell.

He was recorded saying to his fellow insurrectionists:

I'm taking the Capitol with everybody fucking else. We're all going to drag them motherfuckers out kicking and screaming. I don't give a shit. I just want to see Pelosi's head hit every fucking stair on the way out. Fuck yeah. And Mitch McConnell too. Fuck 'em all. They fucked us too many goddamn years for too fucking long. It's time to take our country back. I think everybody's on the same dsmn wavelength. And I think we have the numbers to make it happen. We've got a fucking president, we don't need much more. We just get rid of them motherfuckers and start over.

From Heather Cox Richardson:

Back in Texas, Reffitt deleted a thread of messages between him and another planner—the FBI was able to recover it—and threatened to hurt his teenaged children if they reported him. Reffitt has a history of domestic violence, including threatening his wife with a gun.

When you hear Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Andrew Clyde, and almost everyone else in the GQP praising the "very special" people who conducted themselves like "normal tourists" in "legitimate political discourse" during the violent riot, they are talking about Guy Reffitt, a person so vile he threatened to shoot his own wife and children.