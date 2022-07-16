Even Pat's Steaks is roasting Dr. Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz is a candidate for US Senate in Pennsylvania, but many Pennsylvanians feel he belongs in New Jersey, where he has been a long-time resident. Oz claims to live with his in-laws while remodeling a giant estate in PA but is widely believed to live in the state next door.

Closer Weekly:

When Dr. Mehmet Oz and his wife, Lisa Oz, started building their dream home in New Jersey, they never imagined how beautiful it would turn out. The beloved TV host and his longtime spouse have been living in their massive mansion for almost 20 years.

The couple first purchased the area of land in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, in the early 2000s. The home is located just miles outside of New York City, which is perfect for Dr. Oz on days when he commutes to film his hit talk show or to treat patients at NY Presbyterian-Columbia Medical Center.