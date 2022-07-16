Hey everybody pretending the pandemic is over, I have news for you: It's not! And, also, long COVID is a real thing! According to the CDC, nearly one in five Americans who have had COVID-19 still have 'long COVID.' Despite many virologists and public health experts trying to spread the news that long COVID is real and not something you want, people still don't seem to be getting the message. One such health expert trying to educate others is Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, who just tweeted this horrifying video of folks describing what it's like living with long COVID. Go watch it. Then go put on a mask if you're going to be around people who don't live in your household. Stay safe, folks.

EVERYONE STOP AND WATCH—This is what it looks like to live with #longCOVID.



"Everything tastes like dog shit"

"I can't swallow"

"My hair is falling out"

"My food tastes like it comes from a dumpster housing a dead raccoon🦝"



HT @WesElyMD & @brutamerica pic.twitter.com/nJaTFOY6nS — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 14, 2022