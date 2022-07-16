The underrated brilliance of Buriki One

Video games have always been celebrated for their innovation. At first, the innovation primarily came from the technology used to play the games. Pong was just a digital version of ping pong, but the hardware used to power the game made it a national sensation. In modernity, video games oscillate between their hardware and software serving as the most innovative element of gaming. Outside of Nintendo, forever hoping to replicate the runaway success of the Wii, most game companies rely on their games instead of consoles to blaze the path of innovation in the medium. However, it sometimes takes a shift in perspective to make old hardware an active participant in a game's creativity.

In the video linked above, the YouTube channel GuileWinQuote talks about SNK's Buriki One and how it became a unique fighting game by inverting the standard arcade controls of the era. Instead of using the arcade lever for movement, Buriki One outsourced movement controls to the buttons.