This is what happens when you crack an egg underwater

This scuba diver cracks a raw egg underwater, and what happens is pretty darn cool. When the egg shell is removed, the raw egg stays perfectly intact. The yolk floats inside of the clear egg-white orb as the scuba diver moves it around. Now I know what the inside of an unbroken egg looks like, and my love for eggs has grown even more!
From Youtube:
"When you crack an egg underwater the water pressure assumes the role of the eggshell, exerting an inward force that keeps the egg yolk and whites intact."