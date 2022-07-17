Dazzling kaleidoscopic views of different cityscapes

"WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised."

These dazzling Kaleidoscopic views of city life created by Michael Shainblum are addicting to watch. This video includes clips of various cityscapes with people going about their daily life, but in mirrored views. My favorite clips in this video are of city life at night because of the way the lights look in kaleidoscope format. I'd love to see what suburban life looks like through a kaleidoscope, too.

