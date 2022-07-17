Dazzling kaleidoscopic views of different cityscapes

"WARNING: This video may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitive epilepsy. Viewer discretion is advised."
These dazzling Kaleidoscopic views of city life created by Michael Shainblum are addicting to watch. This video includes clips of various cityscapes with people going about their daily life, but in mirrored views. My favorite clips in this video are of city life at night because of the way the lights look in kaleidoscope format. I'd love to see what suburban life looks like through a kaleidoscope, too.
From Youtube:
I am proud to share my latest abstract mirror timelapse video "The Wormhole". I knew after creating Mirror city (https://vimeo.com/70573323) I wanted to keep exploring the idea of kaleidoscopic imagery in timelapse. This time I wanted to expand upon the idea, creating scenes that feel like new worlds in alternate universes. I utilized camera techniques such as hyperlapse and aerial video to further showcase the surrealism in the video. Cities showcased in this video are Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Shanghai. I really hope you enjoy the video!