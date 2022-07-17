John Legend tweets support for progressive candidates running in important campaigns

We need more John Legends in this world! Legendary artist John Legend recently tweeted his support for five progressive candidates running for the important offices of District Attorney/County Attorney/Attorney General in the key states of Arizona, Tennessee, Minnesota, and Florida.

Legend states, "I firmly believe that district attorney races are crucial to improving our criminal legal system."

The candidates he's supporting are Julie Gunnigle (County Attorney, Maricopa County, AZ), Steve Mulroy (District Attorney, Memphis, TN), Mary Moriarty (County Attorney, Hennepin County, MN), Aramis Ayala (Attorney General, Florida), and Allison Miller (State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco Counties, FL).

As an Arizonan who is extremely worried about the state stripping away reproductive rights, I'm especially excited for John Legend using his platform to promote Julie Gunnigle. Legend tweeted, "In Maricopa County (Phoenix, AZ), Julie Gunnigle is the only Democrat in the running to become the next county attorney, and she has promised not to prosecute abortion cases if elected."

Folks commenting on the thread are sharing even more candidates from across the country who will fight for voters' and citizens' rights. Go check it out!