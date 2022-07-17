The Hieronymous Bosch triptych painting Garden of Earthly Delights depicts a bare butt with sheet music written on it. Here's what the butt song sounds like when played. One might expect a booty song to have a more lighthearted melody, but this butt belongs to a damned soul in the hellish portion of the triptych. That explains the dark and serious tone of the butt song.
Listen to the hidden butt song in Hieronymous Bosch's Garden of Earthly Delights
