Once again, the Millennium Tower is sinking and tilting faster than before

Once again NBC Bay Area has bad news to share about the Millennium Tower. Over the past 6 months, repair work has caused the building to tilt an additional 2.75 inches. "There is no question that the fixes made things worse," said one expert.

Working on two sides of the building has been deemed the culprit in this case of accelerated lean. Engineers need to phase whatever the heck it is they are doing. There have been so many plans, revisions, and "oops, we forgot there is a wall down there" moments that I am having difficulty remembering how few piles they finally settled on or what the last plan was.

Gravity remains constant and appears to be winning.

