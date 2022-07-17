The Thousand-Year-Rose refuses to die

The Thousand-year Rose (aka the Rose of Hildesheim) is a rose bush that refuses to give up. It's been around for nearly a millennium, and here I am, unable to keep my latest house plant from wilting despite watering it daily. It resides on the apse of the Hildesheim Cathedral and is open to visitors.

This rose bush is believed to be the oldest in the world. It's around 21 m (69 ft) high and 9 m (30 ft) wide. The rose bush has even survived a bombing in WWII. Nowadays, the base of the bush is surrounded by an iron fence to keep it safe.