Try out this highly rated, beginner-friendly video editing app for half off

Video editing has a steep learning curve, especially when you're just starting out. Sure, you might be able to find tutorials for your editor of choice, but many of them are still needlessly complicated, considering you may only end up using a few features. On the other hand, MiniTool MovieMaker is a simple video editor that's great for beginners, and it's only $49.99 (Reg. $99).

Whether you're making visual aids for school, compiling family vacation footage into one piece, or need to learn video editing for work, MiniTool is a great place to start. This simple video editor has 4.6 stars and thousands of reviews on Trustpilot, and it could help you craft simple videos in just a few clicks. With MiniTool, you still get most of the baseline video editing tools you'll need as a novice. That includes the ability to merge photos, audio, and videos into a single piece. MiniTool also lets you add transitions between pictures, change effects, add titles, captions, credits, and even add speed up or slow down video playback.

You can also split or trim your video, flip it, fade in or out different elements, and add up to nine additional tracks. Hemant Mendiratta at TechUntold writes, "MiniTool movie maker is a video editing software, that should be your choice, especially when you are new to the editing world," which is undoubtedly reflected in the simplicity of the interface and user-friendly toolset.

With this Ultimate Plan, you can install MiniTool MovieMaker on three PCs, get a lifetime of free upgrades, expert videos without watermark, and export without time limits.

Get a movie maker tool that doesn't require a user manual you could use as a desk. For a limited time, a MiniTool MovieMaker Ultimate Plan is on sale for only $49.99 (Reg. $99).

