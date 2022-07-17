Upgrade your charging game with this sophisticated 3-in-1 wireless charger

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Let's face it, chargers are a vital part of our everyday lives because they give life to the things that are most important to us — our electronic devices. Nowadays, they're an essential necessity that we simply can't live or function without. Especially as an Apple user that owns multiple Apple devices, it can be frustrating carrying around and keeping track of the chargers for each individual device. So why not make your life easier with a charger that can power up to 3 different devices?

Well, now you can with this convenient 3-in-1 Magnetic Leather wireless charger. This 3-in-1 charger is capable of charging your iPhone, Airpods, and Apple Watch at the same time – free of bulky wires. What makes this charging system stand out from the rest is its quality material and upscale design. Made of genuine and robust leather with handmade stitching and embossing, this durable material will withstand wear and tear, while also elevating and simplifying your charging experience to a more sophisticated level — for $149.99.

Not only does this charger add a professional touch to your home and office, but it's also highly functional. The chargers are made of magnets that perfectly align your devices in order to have a better and faster-charging experience. Additionally, the 360⁰ free rotation makes this charging system foldable and adjustable, suiting your needs in a multi-purposeful way. You also don't have to worry about the security of your devices with the built-in safety guards that protect them from falling or breaking while charging all at once.

This 3-in-1 Magnetic Leather wireless charger is also great for travel because of its compact size and mobility. The Apple Watch charger is able to retract in and out, making it smaller and easier for you to carry around everywhere you go. With your magic touch, the power button light turns off and on so you can sleep peacefully at night and not disturb others.

Instead of wasting your money on multiple chargers that can easily break, invest in this quality and practical 3-in-1 Magnetic Leather wireless charger for a one-time purchase of $149.99.

Price subject to change.