Watch popcorn burst from corn on the cob in the microwave

I never knew that popcorn could be made by placing a full cob of popping corn in the microwave. Now that I know, I must try this. I also learned from this video that popcorn is made from special popping kernels that have a stronger shell than regular corn. I thought Jiffy-Pop popcorn was the most exciting method of making popcorn until now. I love watching the cob transform.
From Youtube:
