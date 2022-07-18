Lego set for The Office available for pre-order

A proposal for The Office was submitted to Lego Ideas, and it quickly received the 10,000 supporters it needed to go into production.
From the website:
- All 17 primary characters featured on the show (for more than 1 season) have been included in this set. This is only a potential list of the mini figures that could appear in the set.
- Each character's mini figure has a list of potential accessories
- Michael – World's Best Boss Mug, Dundie, Santa Hat, Bandana
- Jim – Jello Mold, Briefcase, Ring
- Pam – Teapot, Painting Palette and Brush
- Dwight – Beet, Bobblehead, Briefcase, Elf Hat, Pumpkin Hat
- Angela – Cat (potential cat names include Bandit, Sprinkles, Garbage, etc)
- Kevin – Candy Jar, Pizza, Taco, Chili Pot
- Oscar – Money, Ice Skates, Calculator
- Meredith – Slurpee Cup, Bottle of Dandelion Tea
- Creed – Guitar
- Andy – Guitar, Microphone
- Phyllis – Knitting Needles, Knitting Basket, Teddy Bear from Bob Vance
- Stanley – Pretzel, Crossword, Pie
- Darryl – Hand Cart, Briefcase, Dunder Mifflin Paper Boxes
- Toby – File boxes, Bow-tie, Book (Chad Flenderman novel?)
- Kelly – Cellphone, Purse
- Ryan – Cellphone
- Erin – Camera, Phone