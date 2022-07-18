MAGA priest says some sins are okay, but only for those with a penis

A gentleman sporting a camo-MAGA cap does not believe the government should dictate what people can or cannot do with their own body — as long as they own a penis. Although masturbation is a sin, the bible-defying priest tells Jason Selvig that spilling ones seeds shouldn't be against the law. "We're not the Taliban," he says, before admitting that he's happy the government is cracking down on reproductive rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Talked to a priest who says he's "not the Taliban" but is a all for forced births. pic.twitter.com/5otURfWb8a — Jason Selvig (@jasonselvig) July 17, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Romolo Tavani / shutterstock.com