Now everyone can be an action figure with the Hasbro Selfie Series

If you spend enough time in the world of action figures, it won't take too long to stumble on the concept of customization. Despite their best efforts to merchandize every character in their roster, a few characters will always be exempt from action figures for specific IPs. When companies drag their feet to include an obscure character, passionate fans, that are also talented sculptors, take it upon themselves to transform an existing figure into a high-quality mock-up of characters absent from their collection. And is there an action figure that's rarer than one of yourself?

Unless you're an actor or athlete, the odds of having an action figure in your likeness are slim to none. Or rather, that used to be the case until Hasbro announced their new "Selfie series." Utilizing their proprietary Hasbro Pulse app, fans can their face for a 3D printed model of their head. Once Hasbro has the scan, you can choose a body from a list of classic IPs- such as Power Rangers, Star Wars, and Ghost Busters– to place your likeness.

Creating action figures based on real people isn't an entirely new idea; a few years ago Hasbro and Formlabs actually ran a contest where five super fans were given the chance to create an action figure based on their own likenesses. At the time, limitations in 3D printing and digital scanning meant that Hasbro couldn't offer every fan the chance to turn themselves into a figure, but the technology has improved enough since then that the Hasbro Selfie Series will now be open to anyone who wants to pony up $60 for a six-inch figure that looks exactly like the person staring back at them in the mirror every morning—but with a better costume. Face scanning is done through the Hasbro Pulse mobile app available for iOS and Android, and fans will be able to base their action figure on "classic to current characters seen across popular films, television series and comics." Initially, that will include costumes based on G.I. Joe, Ghostbusters, Power Rangers, Marvel, and designs inspired by Star Wars characters. You probably won't be able to slap your face on Princess Leia's body, or get a green face lift to become Yoda—but a provided press release did mention at the least an X-Wing pilot, so you can probably imagine what other kinds of generic bodies could be used. The Hasbro Selfie Series is currently limited to collectors in the United States, and figures won't actually ship out until sometime in the Fall. Hasbro hasn't provided any details on how long it will actually take for a custom figure to be created and shipped out after a digital face scan is completed and submitted, but the company will be offering "a select number of fans" the chance to be the first to create their own figures at San Diego Comic-Con next week, but like everyone else, they'll have to wait a few months for delivery.

