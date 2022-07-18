This $59 digital note-taking app is a game changer for creatives

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

You often find yourself jotting down ideas, to-do lists, reminders, and other important nuggets of information. This has only increased the clutter on your desk, whether it be with notebook pages or sticky notes scattered about. What if we told you there was an easier, more organized, and more fun way to take notes and write down ideas? It's all digital so everything you need will be stored right on your Windows desktop.

The NoteLedge Windows Pro Lite: Lifetime Subscription was designed for creators and thinkers like you. It has a multitude of exciting features that you'll be itching for reasons to use it. This note-taking app is packed with a variety of brushes and artistic tools to doodle in. You can use the drag and drop option to arrange content to make your page as aesthetically pleasing as you wish. Creating PDFs is a cinch and you can even add audio and video to your document as well as share it with others.

Another cool feature of NoteLedge is the option to create your own brushes with images and customize preset patterns. You can even generate color palettes from photos, draw perfectly straight lines, curves, and shapes with the ruler tool. Hold up…just in case you're thinking to yourself, "But my favorite part about writing things down is decorating the paper with fun colors or bold stickers to help me remember certain stuff!" Worry not! You'll get to use up to 200 creative stickers along with classic paper styles and notebook covers. You can also customize the cover of your digital notebook with uploaded pictures.

Unsure if it's worth switching up your note-taking style for? Let its high rating speak for itself! NoteLedge Windows Pro Lite earned a 4.7-star rating on G2 and it was ranked "#1 Product of the Day" (on August 26th, 2021) on Product Hunt.

Whether you're drafting up notes for a project, taking notes in class, creating a digital idea board/mood board, or planning a project, this app will help you do it in style. You can get this note-taking app while it's on sale today for the affordable price of $59.99.

Prices subject to change.