I'm not sure where TV Chart is pulling its data, but it's fun to see the rise and fall of different shows, like Happy Days, The Simpson, The Brady Bunch, Breaking Bad, Mad Men, etc. Look at how bad the last season of Game of Thrones was!
Website has episode ratings charts shows going back to the 1970s
