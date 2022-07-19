Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrested with other lawmakers at abortion rights rally

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D–NY) was arrested today (see video she tweeted below), along with 16 other House Democrats, at an abortion rights rally outside the Supreme Court. The group of lawmakers, which also included Ilhan Omar (MN) and Rashida Tlaib (MI), were among 35 arrested people in total that marched from the Capitol to the high court chanting, "We won't go back" and "Our body our choice" (see second video below), according to ABC News.

And from The Hill:

At 1:20 p.m., the U.S. Capitol Police wrote on Twitter that it began arresting activists blocking First Street NE. Authorities said they gave their traditional three warnings before taking protesters into custody. … The demonstration came more than three weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe, the 1973 decision that protected access to abortion. The ruling angered Democrats nationwide and prompted House Democrats to pass a pair of bills protecting access to abortion; those measures face little chance of clearing the 50-50 Senate. [Carolyn] Maloney (NY] in a statement on Tuesday said "There is no democracy if women do not have control over their own bodies and decisions about their own health, including reproductive care." "​​The Republican Party and the right-wing extremists behind this decision are not pro-life, but pro-controlling the bodies of women, girls, and any person who can become pregnant. Their ultimate goal is to institute a national ban on abortion. We will not let them win. We will be back," she added.