The temperature in Phoenix, Arizona is at least 109F today and a ghastly 113F on Thursday. But there's one (and possibly only one) silver lining: scrumptious cheeseburgers this TikToker was able to cook up in three hours by using the dashboard of his scorching-hot car as an oven. This is an especially advantageous life hack when the power grid goes out. (See Part 1 and Part 2 in the two videos below.)

