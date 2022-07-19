Blood from squashed mosquito leads police to burglar

In the Chinese province of Fujian, police were investigating a burglary at an apartment complex. Apparently, the apartment was empty but police found evidence that the burglar had cooked a meal and spent the night. The cops also noticed a squashed mosquito on the wall and took a blood sample. From Shine.cn:

After a DNA analysis, they found it matched that of a man surnamed Chai, who had been punished before for crimes.

Chai was arrested in another city in Fujian Province at the end of last month.

He was also linked to three other burglaries, and has confessed, police said.