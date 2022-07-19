Both Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends are getting reboots

Some pieces of media and art immediately send shockwaves through the culture upon arrival. When The Simpsons first season debuted, the cartoon was instantly heralded as a genius counterculture masterpiece. The Powerpuff Girls had a similar effect on pop culture in the mid-90s. Even though Cartoon Network was batting 1000 in the mid-90s with original content, the subtle feminist themes of The Powerpuff Girls, coupled with hilariously veiled mature gags, made the series the crown jewel of the channel.

The Powerpuff Girl's creator, Craig McCracken, also produced Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends for Cartoon Network in the 2000s. Although Foster's never reached the heights of popularity that Powerpuff Girls achieved, the series became a cult hit for Cartoon Network, with a passionate fanbase that still exists today.

Well, fans of both Foster's and Powerpuff Girls have cause to celebrate today. According to Deadline, Craig McCracken is spearheading reboots of both series at the European branch of Hanna-Barbera Studios.