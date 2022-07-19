Both Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends are getting reboots

Some pieces of media and art immediately send shockwaves through the culture upon arrival. When The Simpsons first season debuted, the cartoon was instantly heralded as a genius counterculture masterpiece. The Powerpuff Girls had a similar effect on pop culture in the mid-90s. Even though Cartoon Network was batting 1000 in the mid-90s with original content, the subtle feminist themes of The Powerpuff Girls, coupled with hilariously veiled mature gags, made the series the crown jewel of the channel.
The Powerpuff Girl's creator, Craig McCracken, also produced Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends for Cartoon Network in the 2000s. Although Foster's never reached the heights of popularity that Powerpuff Girls achieved, the series became a cult hit for Cartoon Network, with a passionate fanbase that still exists today.
Well, fans of both Foster's and Powerpuff Girls have cause to celebrate today. According to Deadline, Craig McCracken is spearheading reboots of both series at the European branch of Hanna-Barbera Studios.
Craig McCracken, Emmy-winning creator of The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends, has teamed with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe to bring new animated versions of the classic series back to the small screen. McCracken, who first began his career at Hanna-Barbera Cartoons 30 years ago, is developing animated reboots of both series at the studio.
The Powerpuff Girls reboot revisits and expands upon the world of the original series as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup face off against a gallery of villains comprised of familiar foes and new threats. The original series debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998, earned two Emmy Awards and numerous animation honors throughout its 78-episode run. The Powerpuff Girls centers on three sugar-coated superheroes — Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup — whose mission in life alternates between going to school, fighting crime, winning at hopscotch, and saving the world before bedtime.
A live-action reboot based on the original Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network series remains in development at the CW. The network announced last year that the pilot was being re-worked and re-piloted off cycle. Talent deals for cast have lapsed but the project, from Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Productions, remains alive at the network.
The beloved Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series with a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends, promised to be "as silly and playful as the original bunch." The original series ran for six seasons from 2004-2009 on Cartoon Network, earning six Emmy awards during its run.