Get ready for giant Lego Bowser

If you ask most hardcore gamers, Nintendo is lagging behind Microsoft and Sony in terms of relevance. Despite being the oldest company in video games, Nintendo's focus on family-friendly games and IPs has alienated them from older gamers. However, even if they have since grown cynical, there was a time when every gamer loved Nintendo. The brand has a slew of memorable characters that are tethered to the heartstrings of even the most jaded, edge lord gamer. The mammoth sale figures for Super Smash Bros Ultimate, replete with Nintendo's most iconic characters, prove that no one ever really grows out of Nintendo.

Introducing the king-sized version of LEGO Super Mario The Mighty Bowser – a massive build like never before: a fully animated 663,900 pieces, taking over San Diego Comic-Con 21-24th of July. pic.twitter.com/nzbU9Ls7Gr — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 18, 2022

Nintendo's hold on gamers' hearts will be visible on the floor of San Diego Comic-Con as the company has teamed with Lego to create a giant Bowser comprised of 600,000 plus pieces. Fans might feign an apathy towards Nintendo, but I bet all that posturing will melt under the flashing lights of their selfies as they stand next to Lego Bowser.