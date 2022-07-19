Lego's long-anticipated Atari 2600 set, a celebration of the game system's 50th anniversary, looks fantastic. Due out next month, the 2,600-piece set contains 2,532 pieces and will cost $240. The set also includes three cartridges—Centipede, Adventure, and Asteroids—along with models inspired by the games. Meanwhile, the top of the console opens to reveal a tiny 1970s rec room where a minifig is playing, yep, Atari.
Lego reveals Atari 2600 set and it's fantastic
