Georgia elementary school's new logo looks strikingly similar to Nazi Eagle

Above on the left, the new logo for East Side Elementary, a public school in Marietta, Georgia. On the right, the Nazi Eagle insignia, which following World War II "was appropriated by neo-Nazis and other white supremacists worldwide, with many variations," according to the ADL. After some parents pointed out the similarities, the Cobb County School District paused the roll-out of the new branding. (Below is a screenshot from a school communication introducing the new logo.) From the Atlanta-Journal Constitution:

"We understand and strongly agree that similarities to Nazi symbolism are unacceptable," the district said in a statement. "Although this design was based on the U.S. Army colonel's eagle wings, stakeholder input has been and continues to be important to our schools."[…] The logo controversy is only the latest related to antisemitism in Cobb schools. Last month, a group began posting hot pink billboards around metro Atlanta that are challenging viewers to fight antisemitism, in part in response to incidents last school year in Cobb. Graffiti depicting swastikas was found in two Cobb County high schools during the Jewish High Holidays. Several Cobb middle school students were disciplined earlier this year for sharing antisemitic imagery on social media.

By the way, East Side Elementary is located across the street from a synagogue.